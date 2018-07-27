LG Signature Edition V35 might arrive this month for $1,800

LG is no stranger to limited edition expensive phones. The LG Signature Edition (pictured above) was basically a Zirconium Ceramic-housed LG V30, and went for $1,800, packing 6GB of RAM instead of 4, and 256GB of storage. 300 handsets were produced, and the phone was only available in Korea.

Similarly, an LG V35 Signature Edition might be available this month, according to a recent report. A special “scratch resistant” body is rumored (which might or might not be Zirconium Ceramic), together with the same 256GB as last year’s model. The rest of the specs seem to be unchanged, including the six-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a pair of 16- and 13MP shooters on the back.

Considering the success of the predecessor, which sold out in the pre-order stage, you might not be able to get your hands on it regardless of how much you want to burn those $1,800 on it. If you think it’s an expensive phone, just think about all the other “limited edition” devices from competitors: Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design, OPPO Find X Lamborghini Edition, or the Honor Note10 Rolls Royce Edition, just to name a few.