A Huawei foldable smartphone might be the first one of its kind to get officially unveiled, according to a recent report. We’ve been hearing foldable smartphone rumors and speculation for the longest time. However, in most of these cases, Samsung was the one mentioned to work actively on it. Up until recently, when we found out it might be the Galaxy F, the device was believed to be the Galaxy X (which now looks like will be a non-foldable gaming smartphone).

Analysts and industry sources familiar with the matter claim to know that a Huawei foldable smartphone could beat Samsung’s efforts to the market. Said unnamed sources claim that the device will employ a flexible OLED display manufactured by China’s BOE Technology Group.

“Very early 2019” is what some analysts believe is a likely timeframe, while others are more conservative, claiming that it might depend on several factors, from the panel’s durability to the technology development.

In any case, this Huawei foldable smartphone will likely only see the light of day in limited supply. “Huawei’s planned volume could be limited to some 20,000 to 30,000 units, or even less, for a small group of first-wave adopters. The effort is mainly to demonstrate its technology capability and to attract the industry’s attention and media coverage“, said an unnamed person claiming to be familiar with Huawei’s plans.