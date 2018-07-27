Looks like the third one is indeed a charm. The Honor Note10 battery was initially hinted to be one of 6,000mAh. Then a JD listing pegged the Honor Note10 battery size at 4,900mAh, and now we have confirmation coming from the manufacturer itself.

The image you see below is a teaser for the device which will be officially unveiled on July 31, at least for China. The rest of the world will probably see its now confirmed 5,000mAh battery at the upcoming IFA 2018.

Ice and the word “cool” tickle our imagination for either this device being really cool, or using some sort of cooling system, but we’ll have to wait for the unveiling to see more. Until then we have the specs from Chinese regulator TENAA, which unveil what the Goliath-phone will be all about. Expect a huge 6.95-inch AMOLED panel with 2160×1080 resolution, Kirin 970 chip, 6- and 8GB memory configurations, 64- and 128GB storage options (a rumored Rolls Royce edition will add even more storage at 512GB), a pair of 16- and 24MP shooters on the back, 13MP webcam, and the now confirmed 5,000mAh battery.