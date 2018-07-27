Android

Google Stations expanding to Nigeria with 200 free Wi-Fi hotspots

Google launched a free Wi-Fi network initiative in Mexico last year, working with a local internet backhaul provider to deploy 100 hotspots across the country that’s fast and easily accessible. Since then, Google Stations have been set up in India, Indonesia, Thailand and, now, Nigeria.

Google’s first push into Africa starts in the continent’s north and around the city of Lagos on the Gulf of Guinea. Six Google Stations have been set up: one at the University of Lagos, three in the northern suburbs including at Murtala Muhammed Airport, and two south of town in Maroko. 21st Century Technologies is the network partner here. Users will have to be verified through a passcode sent via SMS to their phone number before they can enter.

Google says that it will have 200 locations equipped in Lagos and four other major cities — we presume the capital of Abuja would be included — by 2020.

The company is also pushing Android Go phones and lighter Go apps for faster essential experiences.

