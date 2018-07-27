Android

The Google Pixelbook gets almost $300 off on Amazon

If you’re looking for the best Chromebook in the market you should head to Amazon. Yes, we’re talking about the Google Pixelbook that’s currently being sold for under $1,000.

Saving money is always good, and it’s better when you can save up to $290 un the price of the best Chromebook around, the Google Pixelbook. This model has a total price of $879.99 in its Core i5 version that also comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB or RAM. This Chromebook is currently being sold for $1,199 in the Google Store and the best thing is that you can also get better prices on an extra charger and a new Pixelbook Pen with purchase. Prime shipping is also available, so now you have more reasons to consider this deal.

Via
Android Police
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Amazon, Deals, discounts, Google, Google Store, News, Pixelbook, Pixelbook Pen, price
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.