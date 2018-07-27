Android

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets brief hands-on in this video

The Galaxy Note 9 is not the only device expected to see the light of day at the beginning of next month. The Galaxy Watch and a Galaxy Tab S4 are also rumored to be part of the Note 9 Unpacked event. As a matter of fact, the Galaxy Tab S4 shares many things with the Note 9, including the S-Pen. It is the leaked Galaxy Tab S4 firmware that unveiled the Bluetooth capabilities of the Note 9’s (and Tab S4’s) upcoming S-Pen.

While we pretty much know what to expect from the tablet thanks to leaked images and renders, the video below appears to give a brief, real-life look at it. We see the front and back of both color options: black and gray. That is pretty much what this video reveals.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to feature a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It will most probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, aided by 4GB of RAM. The spec-sheet also includes 64GB storage, a pair of 13- and 8MP cameras for the back and front respectivle, and a huge 7,300 mAh battery. Android 8.1 Oreo should come right out of the box.

Source
SlashLeaks
