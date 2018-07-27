On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about brand new rumors for the Galaxy Note 9 and exclusivity of the massively popular online game Fortnite. Apple is ditching Qualcomm, the chipmaker says, and solely going to Intel for iPhone modems. Samsung just released a teaser for the Galaxy Note 9 that claims that we shouldn’t worry about battery life after August 9th. A trusted Chinese tipster says that Samsung’s foldable smartphone will be dubbed the Galaxy F, the Galaxy X will be a gaming phone, and others like the P and R are being made for the Chinese market. We end today’s show with deals, as Best Buy is doing a Black Friday in July.

