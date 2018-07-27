Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Fortnite plans, Samsung Galaxy F & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about brand new rumors for the Galaxy Note 9 and exclusivity of the massively popular online game Fortnite. Apple is ditching Qualcomm, the chipmaker says, and solely going to Intel for iPhone modems. Samsung just released a teaser for the Galaxy Note 9 that claims that we shouldn’t worry about battery life after August 9th. A trusted Chinese tipster says that Samsung’s foldable smartphone will be dubbed the Galaxy F, the Galaxy X will be a gaming phone, and others like the P and R are being made for the Chinese market. We end today’s show with deals, as Best Buy is doing a Black Friday in July.

If you can’t watch the video below, subscribe to our podcast version to keep up with the latest in mobile tech news!


Fortnite for Android to launch with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Apple ditching Qualcomm in favor of Intel for iPhone modem

First Galaxy Note9 teaser promises long battery life

Samsung Galaxy F sounds logical for a new folding smartphone

We can thank Best Buy for getting Black Friday deals in July

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.