Chase Pay customers can link up with Samsung Pay

Banks of all sizes have started to take on their own mobile payments app that allow customers with their issued cards to be tapped to NFC sales terminals and charged as such. But with more individual apps featuring this functionality, digital wallets can get pretty cluttered over time.

Well, they’ll still be cluttered with this new integration, but at least Chase Pay users will now be able to link up with their Samsung Pay accounts and make use of the latter system’s unique Magnetic Secure Transmission technology — generating a magnetic field with essential card information that is recognized by any old swipe terminal.

The new link also allows Chase Pay and Samsung Pay users to rack up points simultaneously through Chase Ultimate Rewards and Samsung Rewards.

It’s a shame that we don’t have more NFC-enabled ATMs around, but more partnerships like this one are good steps towards making money accessible at any point when it’s needed.