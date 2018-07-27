iOS

Apple offers free repairs in Japan after devestating floods

Western Japan is reeling from massive floods after torrential rains from the end of last month to just a week ago. At this moment, at least 209 people are reported dead with a number of people missing. Hundreds of thousands of homes have been inundated with the most damage centered around Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures.

Macotakara now reports that those with Apple products that have been affected by the floods will be able to utilize free repair service at the company’s stores or through shipping. Consumers can contact the company on 0120-27753-5 for assistance. Apple’s website will not have information on this program.

Macs, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, iPods, Apple-brand and Beats-brand accessories will be looked at. They’re not guaranteed a repair to full functioning status given the circumstances, but there will be attempts made. Residents of flooded prefectures have until the end of September to take advantage of this service.

The Japanese government has enacted certain consumer protections in natural disasters such as this one.

