Did you know that you can be a proficient Android Developer in 37.5 hours? With the help of the web’s most popular coding instructor, Rob Percival, The Complete Android O Developer Course is your crash-course to understanding everything about Android development.

Your foray into app design starts with the 88 lectures contained in this course. You’ll learn how to work with Android layout tools to design streamlined layouts that appeal to consumers. Best of all, this course allows you to incorporate your learning into creating clones of real world apps.

Since it’s Digital Deals Week, you can take an additional 50% off The Complete Android O Developer Course by using coupon code DIGITALWEEK50 at checkout. That means 50% off the already discounted price of $14.99. It’s a deal that you can’t miss!

by Christopher Jin