The first time we heard anything about the possibilities of seeing a new Samsung Galaxy F series surfaced during 2013. That new series would come in addition to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note, but nothing changed and we kept getting the same amount of flagship devices. Now it seems we may be receiving exciting new hardware, or at least one new device from Samsung.

Hello ,Galaxy F! — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) July 26, 2018

According to a tweet from Chinese leakster MMDJ, we may see a new super high end device named Samsung Galaxy F. This new series would be the one used to name the new foldable device (you know F for Foldable), and the Galaxy X lineup would take place as the high end gaming phone. The good thing about rumors is that they’re just that, rumors, so no need to panic, but its price is supposed to be between $1,000 and $1,500. Samsung may be also working on new smartphones like the Galaxy R and Galaxy P for the Chinese market.