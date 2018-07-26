A stationery dock solution might not be the best solution to allow for a smartphone to take over a larger monitor and to make room for keyboard and mouse input.

That’s the word from WinFuture as sources tell the publication that instead of dock or pad connecting the phone to multiple ports for peripherals, Samsung may opt to debut the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 with a new Desktop eXperience or DeX medium: an adapter.

It seems that the intention here is to make video sharing easier. However, a full desktop experience is said to be accessible with this new method, but it will require Bluetooth-enabled accessories connected directly to the phone instead.

In addition to the regular circuitry, a DeX Pad or Dock also required some cooling solution. It made them expensive to produce and expensive to buy. The company ended up bundling a whole bunch of docks and pads with device pre-orders and those docks and pads quickly ended up on online marketplaces.