OPPO might outshine its own Find X with a 10GB RAM phone

OPPO might be setting the stage for a new phone that might out-spec and, thus, outshine the one it introduced to the world just weeks ago.

Kumamoto Science, a well-known tech commentator on China’s Weibo social network, has published a photo of what’s presumably a stage rehearsal of the launch event for its R17 Pro — presumably a variant of its upcoming R17, a continuation of its series of standard flagship-tier phones with metallic designs. They also referenced a prior post they made talking about a phone launching in August that, at the time, was unidentifiable, but had 10GB of RAM, a number yet to be seen in the smartphone industry.

vivo has also been rumored to launch a phone with 10GB of RAM, but those whispers were back in January and such a product has yet to surface. The flagship Xplay series hasn’t had an update this year while the vivo x23 is still dwelling in the background with little information revealed on it. Last year’s x21, however, shared many characteristics with the OPPO R15 — OPPO and vivo are sister companies under the ownership of BBK Electronics.

‘R’ series phones have never made it outside of the greater China region, so it may be that the well-specced, but gimmicky Find X may be the best the rest of the world gets.