First Galaxy Note9 teaser promises long battery life

“On August 9th, 2018, power will no longer be a problem”, says Samsung’s first Galaxy Note9 teaser. We’re exactly one week away from the official unveiling, and the first Note9 teaser video published is promising future customers longer battery life. Or less battery-related problems.

We already know the Note9 will feature a larger, 4,000mAh battery, thanks to a leaked certification document. Battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Note wasn’t historically stellar, but the upcoming version promises to bring the largest juice pack ever. Couple that with good software and hardware optimizations and things can change. Huawei, for instance, has a 4,000mAh battery inside its P20 Pro flagship, and overall battery life is, as it’s always been on recent Huawei flagships, really good.

We’ll make sure to test out Samsung’s claims when we put the Note9 to our tests, until then, check out this Note9 teaser below, and drop us a comment. Tell us your battery experience with previous Note devices (no, not the 7).