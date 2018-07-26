New movies and TV contents coming to Netflix in August

Great news for all you Netflix lovers. A ton of new movies and TV shows are going to be available starting August 1st. Just to mention a couple of the movies I’m looking forward to using for “Netflix & chill” are Batman Begins, Constantine, Dreamcatcher, Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1, Million Dollar Baby, Steel Magnolias.

We’re going to be receiving many new shows throughout the month so maybe you’ll have to wait a bit to watch what you want. On August 10th for example Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL will be aired, so yes, even I have to be patient. If you want to see the complete list of new titles, click the link in the description and just make sure you have the popcorn ready.