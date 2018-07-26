Android

Huawei’s hawkish stance on background apps leads VLC to ban its phones from using the app

Contents
Huawei P20 Pro review

From the end of June, the Video LAN Organization placed all of Huawei’s Android phones on a blacklist, disallowing them from downloading the VLC media player app from the Play Store.

“Huawei devices are no forbidden to download VLC,” said Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president of the VLO and lead developer of VLC. “We’re fed up with their OS breaking VLC all the time.”

The Chinese tech manufacturer’s EMUI is notoriously hawkish on background operations and quickly shuts down any application that plays streamed or local video when users leave the active app or the screen is turned off. A number of VLC users have complained that this makes background audio play impossible and it seems that Kempf agrees that it is a poor user experience. Some users are telling others to complain to Huawei.

Huawei phone owners can download the APK from other sources, including VLC’s website, head to the battery manager settings and then label it as a “protected app” to prevent it from cutting off a video while the app is in background.

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Source
Video LAN
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Apps, battery, emui, Huawei, News, software, Throttling, Video streaming, VLC
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.