Fortnite for Android to launch with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

I don’t think that I’ve been the only one waiting to get Fortnite on my Android device. It has taken lots of patience but we finally understand why has it taken Epic Games so much to release this app, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be held responsible.

It seems that Samsung wants us to consider the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as a gaming phone and the best way to do that is to present the device with Fortnite. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Fortnite might come preinstalled in the Note 9. It would be presented during Samsung’s Unpacked Event with special appearance of Ninja (the largest and most popular Twitch streamer of this game). With purchase you would also get free V-Bucks, free skins and more. If you’re thinking about the possibility of the device overheating, well Samsung already thought of that and it’s said that they’re adding a vapor chamber heat pipe to help the phone “keep its cool.”

Fortnite would also be exclusive to the owners of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 during 30 days according to 9to5Google. Yeah, we will have to wait a bit more, or you could get yourself a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.