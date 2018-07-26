We can thank Best Buy for getting Black Friday deals in July

Best Buy is offering many deals during this Black Friday in July Celebration, but you have to have a My Best Buy membership to get these prices. The membership is free, you only have to sign-up and spend over $35 or go to a Best Buy store if you don’t want to pay shipping.

Apple devices are getting big discounts, $150 off on MacBooks and if you’re a student you can get an additional $150 off. iPad Pro models are now only $525, but $475 if you’re a student. The Apple Watch Series 3 has up to $75 off, with prices as low as $279. Other deals that you should look into are:

BeatsX Wireless headphones $95, Samsung 11-inch Chromebook: $150, UE BLAST Bluetooth Speaker: $90, Insignia Google Assistant Speaker: $25, SanDisk 1TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD: $170.

Just try not to wait so much, these offers are only good through tomorrow.