The vivo NEX has an incredible 6.6-inch screen (Video)

Are you going to import the vivo NEX? It’s one of the first phones in the world that has in-display fingerprint sensing and it’s got a wonderful display to put your finger on. Actually, you should probably use this phone to look at things, especially with no notch blocking the top of the field.

There are plenty of tricks big and small that vivo executed to achieve a 91.25 percent screen-to-body ratio and we’ve covered them from head to toe even as far away from China as we are. It’s beginning its slow international spread, but it doesn’t look like the United States will be having at it anytime soon. That said, we’re going through with a complete hands-on experience from Brandon Miniman and you can check the video out above.

