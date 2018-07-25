Sony Xperia XZ3 will feature a single 48MP camera, likely the Sony IMX586

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is stealing headlines recently with leaked renders and speculation, but whether we’ll see this beast at IFA 2018 or not is yet unknown. What we do know that a certain H8416 device has popped up on GFXBench sporting a single camera, one of 47MP.

Earlier this week Sony unveiled its IMX586 imaging sensor, one that has a resolution of 48MP. With samples of the chip shipping in September, we were wondering when exactly we will see the first devices to sport this imaging sensor.

Now, even if Sony has a jump-start on utilizing its own technology, IFA 2018 still seems like a stretch, with CES 2019 being a more credible timeframe.

Nonetheless, the screenshot below mentions a 47MP camera on this alleged Xperia XZ3, while the IMX586 sensor has 48MP, at 8000×6000. The app’s reporting could be off, or due to some constraints, the phone might not utilize all the pixels available on the chip (lenses come to mind, as a possible reason).

Still, with a pixel count larger than the one on the Huawei P20 Pro, and with its Quad Bayer technology (Huawei calls their own tech “pixel binning”), a single camera could very well do the job, as we ranted about this specific topic not so long ago.