Can the “Unbreakable Panel” keep Samsung’s Super AMOLED screens safe?

You probably know that Samsung and its display division have been spruiking the heck out of its mature OLED technology. It’s brighter, more colorful and more resilient than a typical LCD panel. But like its counterpart, so-called Super AMOLED still needs glass to cover the surface and protect the insides as well as accommodate touch and biometric sensors.

It’s not the case anymore, the chaebol says, as it has announced an “Unbreakable Panel” with plastic cladding instead of brittle glass. That keeps the whole entire unit flexible, light and fit for foldable phones. The product was tested at Underwriters Laboratories with 26 consecutive drops at about 4 feet (1.2 meters) and a series of drops at about 6 feet (1.8 meters) in addition to extreme temperature tests and was found to have suffered no damage to front, back and sides.

We’ve seen plastic out in front of a display before — Motorola has used multiple layers of polycarbonate for its ShatterShield protection on top of LCD panels for the DROID Turbo 2 and Moto Z2 Play. Those products were easy to scratch and garnered quite a few complaints.

We have no pictures of this “Unbreakable Panel” and there’s already speculation that it could be used on the Galaxy S10 or its future foldable phone. If so, we’ll have to see if the marketing keeps up with either phone.