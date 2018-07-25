Samsung regains leading position in India from Xiaomi thanks to Galaxy J8 and J6

According to Counterpoint Research data cited by The Korea Herald, Samsung has managed to win back its first place on the Indian market. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi managed to grab the first place from Samsung in the last quarter of last year. After China, India became the second market Samsung loses to a Chinese competitor. Now, thanks mostly to the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 models, Samsung is in the leading position in India.

However, the lead is rather thin. During the second quarter of this year, Samsung accounted for 29 percent in terms of smartphone shipments, while Xiaomi. has been pushed down to second place with its 28 percent.

“Samsung has regained the leading position after ceding it to Xiaomi two quarters ago. The success of Samsung during the quarter can be attributed to its refreshed J-series; it launched more models than any other brand, across multiple price points, during the quarter”, said Karn Chauhan, Counterpoint Research analyst. These devices have managed to bring flagship features, like the Infinity Display, dual-cameras, and facial unlock, to an affordable price-point.

Samsung is also upping its production in India at its new plant in Noida, where it aims to double its output from the current 5 million units to 10 million units per month.