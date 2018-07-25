Samsung forced to make the Note 9 available early August, claims report

Unnamed sources from the supply chain in Taiwan, cited by Digitimes, claim that sales for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagships have been lower than expected. In order to maintain momentum, same sources claim that Samsung is being forced to accelerate the roll-out of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. The Note 9, to be unveiled on August 9, will allegedly be available, consequently, in early August, opposed to previous plans for late August availability.

According to another report from China, sales for Samsung’s Galaxy S9 flagship are expected to barely reach 30 million units, which is reportedly the lowest number for a Galaxy S-class phone since 2012 (Galaxy S III). In China, the South Korean company is facing heavy competition from Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, but Samsung has managed to ship 78 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2018. Expected figures for smartphones shipped globally in the second quarter of the year are at 73 million units.