On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s software update that will solve all the throttling issues with the new MacBook Pro. Then we have a story on a new benchmark for the Sony Xperia XZ3 just leaked that will apparently feature their new 48MP imaging sensor. It seems that the iPhone 9 will be delayed due to a display backlight issue but we might get new color options including taupe. We also get a benchmark for an Honor Note 10 that will have an amazing screen and may launch in a couple of days. All that plus deals for the LG G7 ThinQ on B&H Photo.

