Apple admits MacBook Pro issues with fix, iPhone 9 colors 7 more – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s software update that will solve all the throttling issues with the new MacBook Pro. Then we have a story on a new benchmark for the Sony Xperia XZ3 just leaked that will apparently feature their new 48MP imaging sensor. It seems that the iPhone 9 will be delayed due to a display backlight issue but we might get new color options including taupe. We also get a benchmark for an Honor Note 10 that will have an amazing screen and may launch in a couple of days. All that plus deals for the LG G7 ThinQ on B&H Photo.

Apple has apparently solved its latest MacBook Pro throttling problem

Sony Xperia XZ3 will feature a single 48MP camera, likely the Sony IMX586

We might have to wait until October for the 6.1” LCD iPhone with new colors

Upcoming Honor Note10 leaked by early JD listing, confirms no-notch approach

More unlocked LG G7 ThinQ discounts are coming your way

