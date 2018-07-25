What is the LG V90? Company trademarks moniker in Mexico

The LG V90 denomination was trademarked by the South Korean company on July 13 in Mexico, with the Instituto Mexicano de la Propiedad Industrial. After the LG V35, LG is expected to launch the V40 later this year, and rumors already talk about a 90% screen-to-body ratio, five cameras (three on the back as normal, tele, and wide-angle, and two on the front for 3D facial recognition).

But where does that leave the LG V90 moniker trademarked below? There are several scenarios to keep in mind here. Either we’re looking at a product which will not be a smartphone from the V-series (which is unlikely), or there is an urgency to secure the name as another company might have interest in it (Volvo V90 anyone?), specifically in Mexico.

From another perspective, LG might be thinking long term, with the LG V90 being years away, even if the company is moving away from its yearly cycle. What do you think this LG V90 filing represents?