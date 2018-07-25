More unlocked LG G7 ThinQ discounts are coming your way

B&H is the best place to go to if you’re looking to buy a new and unlocked LG G7 ThinQ with a $120 discount, or at least for the moment being.

A brand new LG G7 ThinQ with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card, dual 16MP main cameras, 8MP selfie camera, 3,000mAh battery and a notch can be yours for only $629.99. This device also includes wireless charging and a 6.1” 1440p IPS display. You can also find the G7 ThinQ discounted in Amazon with the same Black and Platinum options, but for $649.95. The difference is that B&H only ships to NY and NJ, while Amazon ships basically anywhere in the planet.