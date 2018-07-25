Mid-range HTC U12 Life incoming as specs are leaked

Last year, HTC supported its flagship smartphone release with a mid-range device in the same franchise: the U11 Life. Globally, it was an Android One device, but a version with Sense UI was pretty much the last HTC phone to reach any United States carrier, T-Mobile.

Now, we’re learning of a follow-up to this device in a season full of Android One pushes. Marketing materials revealed to Android Authority show that the U12 Life will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage plus room for a microSD card, 16- and 5-megapixel cameras at the back with a 13-megapixel unit up front, a fingerprint sensor, NFC chip, dual SIM potential and a 3,600mAh battery.

Compared with the U11 Life (pictured above), this update on-loads a whole bunch of bigger hardware such as the dual rear cameras, a 1,000mAh bump in battery capacity and a 6-inch 1080p display at 2:1 aspect ratio — there was a rumor a few months ago claiming that the U12 Life would also got a notched display, but there’s no signal from this report. And while we’re willing to bet that this will be another Android One installment, it’s not confirmed.

Considering that the previous phone debuted at $349, we’d shiver to think about where this one will land and on which store shelves it might end up.