Upcoming Honor Note10 leaked by early JD listing, confirms no-notch approach

The upcoming Honor Note10 will be unveiled on July 31 in China and expected to have its international debut at the end of August at IFA 2018. We’ve already seen the device get leaked, and the TENAA certification revealed its specs. You can expect a huge 6.95-inch AMOLED panel with 2160×1080 resolution, Kirin 970 chip, 6- and 8GB memory configurations, 64- and 128GB storage options (a rumored Rolls Royce edition will add even more storage at 512GB), a pair of 16- and 24MP shooters on the back, 13MP webcam, and a 4,900mAh battery (unlike previous rumors of 6,000mAh).

Now, a phone with the Honor Note10 denomination has been listed on JD.com. While the entry doesn’t bring anything new to the table in terms of confirming specs (and even the price is likely a placeholder, as it is the equivalent of $1,475), it does seem to confirm what we expected in terms of its looks. We see a no-notch approach with relatively thin top and bottom bezels, and some imperceptible side ones.