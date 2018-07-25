BlackBerry KEY2 survives better than predecessor with JerryRigEverything’s tests

Last year, when Zack Nelson put his hands on the BlackBerry KEYone, he found out that its screen needed more glue — it fell out of the offset position in the chassis and hung to the device by the cable connecting to the logic board. But otherwise, it did fairly okay through the stresses of scratches, burns and bends and manufacturer TCL responded in quick order.

Now as the page turns over to the KEY2, Nelson — who runs the popular JerryRigEverything channel on YouTube — has taken the second-generation keyboard phone to his battery of tests. You can check out the video below or scroll down more for bullet point conclusions.