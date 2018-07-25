Apple has apparently solved its latest MacBook Pro throttling problem
YouTuber Dave Lee posted a video not so long ago where he showed and explained a throttling problem in the processor of the new Core i9 MacBook Pro. Apple started working on a solution for this situation and apparently they released a software update that would make these laptops work the way they’re supposed to.
The new supplemental macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update has brought peace to many Apple users who own a MacBook Pro. This new fix has solved the throttling issue for the most part. The CPU’s temperature and clock speed fluctuations have ceased and now seem stable, or at least that’s what the test results performed by CNET, Macworld, Geekbench and Dave Lee show.
Preliminary results from our 4K Premiere test:
2017 2.9GHz Core i7: 90 min
2018 Core i9 before patch: 80 min
2018 Core i9 after patch: 72 min
Also, very even clocks at or above base instead of spiky throttling. pic.twitter.com/4CtgJ72pRt
— Macworld (@macworld) July 24, 2018
sooo much better pic.twitter.com/AKIeXYpKAH
— Dave Lee (@Dave2Dtv) July 24, 2018
After applying the latest update from Apple, I re-ran the Geekbench build test on the i9. It’s slightly faster, but processor frequency stays stable when building (which is comforting).
Still technically slower than the i7, but close enough that, practically, it doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/hOogCt6ZB0
— John Poole (@jfpoole) July 24, 2018
We still have to see if this solution if final or if well get another update in the following days to improve the performance of the MacBook Pros.