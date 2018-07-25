Android

Android P Developer Preview 5 is final step before formal release

The fifth and last developer preview of Android P has been released today. For the public, this will be the fourth update to the beta program and has already gone out to the Pixel phones and the Essential Phone.

Devices from manufacturers like HMD Global (Nokia), Sony and others will implement updates at their will, though it should be in short order. Pixel owners already signed up on the Android Beta Program will have gotten an over-the-air pulse.

Refinements and bugfixes are the only advertised changes for this update as most of the new features have been revealed along the course of the previous updates. The new APIs are now final, so app developers should incorporate them.

The formal version of Android 9.0, along with its dessert name starting with ‘P,’ should be out within the next month or so. The current version of Android, 8.0 Oreo, has just been recorded with a 12 percent share against all older versions.

Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 9.0, Android P, Developer Preview, developers, Essential, Essential Phone, Google, News, ota, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, software updates
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.