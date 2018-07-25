Android P Developer Preview 5 is final step before formal release
The fifth and last developer preview of Android P has been released today. For the public, this will be the fourth update to the beta program and has already gone out to the Pixel phones and the Essential Phone.
Devices from manufacturers like HMD Global (Nokia), Sony and others will implement updates at their will, though it should be in short order. Pixel owners already signed up on the Android Beta Program will have gotten an over-the-air pulse.
We just released a new Android P Beta build that includes the latest Google Android P code integration along with minor bug fixes and enhancements. Learn more about our beta program here: https://t.co/LWeH1iWrKq pic.twitter.com/ZLxJpu1NpZ
— Essential (@essential) July 25, 2018
Refinements and bugfixes are the only advertised changes for this update as most of the new features have been revealed along the course of the previous updates. The new APIs are now final, so app developers should incorporate them.
The formal version of Android 9.0, along with its dessert name starting with ‘P,’ should be out within the next month or so. The current version of Android, 8.0 Oreo, has just been recorded with a 12 percent share against all older versions.