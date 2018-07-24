Android

Xiaomi Mi A2 just one of two Android One launches in Spain

Contents
Overview
Processor

A2: Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x 2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

A2 Lite: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdraogn 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU

Screen Size

A2: 5.99 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~403 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast

A2 Lite: 5.84 inches LCD
1080 x 2280 (~432 ppi)
1,500:1 contrast
500 nit brightness

Memory

A2: 4GB or 6GB
A2 Lite: 3GB or 4GB

Storage

A2: 32GB, 64GB or 128GB
A2 Lite: 32GB or 64GB

Camera/s

A2
Rear: 12MP Sony IMX486 + 20MP IMX376 @ f/1.75
Front: 20MP IMX376 @ f/2.2

A2 Lite
Rear: 12MP + 5MP
Front: 5MP @ f/2

Battery

A2: 3,000mAh w/ 10W charging
A2 Lite: 4,000mAh w/ 10W charging

Release Date

July 24th, 2018

Weight

A2: 166 grams
A2 Lite: 178 grams

Materials

Metallic unibodies

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo
Android One

Xiaomi has converted two of its biggest mid-range phones in China right now into a pair of global-oriented Android One budget options. The Redmi 6 Pro has debuted in Madrid, Spain, as the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite while the Mi 6X has been turned into the Mi A2.

The Chinese company claims this latest campaign as another step in its partnership with Google and another rung climbed up the global ladder.

“With an amazing user experience that well exceeds people’s expectations, offered at an honest price,” said senior vice president Wang Xiang, “our Android One series has now developed an excellent reputation and allowed us to win over the hearts of many more users in our global expansion journey.

Both phones feature dual rear cameras, though the Mi A2 takes advantage of Sony’s 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor with big 2 micron pixels on the front and back sides. Both devices also feature fingerprint sensors. Both offer clean Android software with little customization and updates quick and direct from Google.

The Mi A2 Lite focuses itself on its two-day battery claim with a 4,000mAh power pack and an extremely power-efficient (if older) Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. The notched display mirrors higher-class devices, but the display ends up being slightly more pixel-dense than the A2.

The Mi A2 has a more standard experience that pits a midrange performance chipset, the Snapdragon 660, with richer RAM and memory options along with advanced I/O and wireless features such as USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0. The camera experience incorporates a bit more artificial intelligence to enhance the beauty of images.

Spain will be one of 40 markets to receive the two devices from the end of the month. Here’s pricing information for specific memory configurations listed in the order of RAM and storage:

Model3/32GB4/32GB4/64GB6/128GB
Mi A2 Lite€179X229X
Mi A2X249299399
Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Source
Xiaomi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, Android Oreo, announcement, dual camera, Europe, Global, Mi 6X, Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite, News, Pricing, Redmi 6 Pro, Spain, Specs, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.