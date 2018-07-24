How bad can spam get on iMessage? Extremely bad

Chinese iPhone owners are fuming on social media about the waves of spam messages they’ve received in the past weeks and they’re left with all the work to do to block them.

Abacus has collected some Weibo posts showing message thread after message thread promoting lotteries, games betting and gambling, all of which are illegal in China save for two national lotteries and casinos in special administrative regions like Macau — some of these texts, coming out of what look to be bot-generated email accounts, explicitly claim to promote Macau-based casino operations.

In China, iPhones have kept up with smartphones from competing brands in market share, so this ma be a bigger problem than can be sampled in a short period.

Chinese carriers have filters on their SMS networks that block out plenty of discussion topics such as dissent or sexual assault accountability and, yes, gambling. But because iMessage users Apple’s own servers and the company is loathe to monitor for such content, it has left users quite bothered. Recipients have to either individually block senders and report junk accounts to Apple or turn on a filter for Unknown Senders and manage it in a separate tab.

Bot armies are growing by the day in China and are being deployed across the globe to advertise, mislead and deceive through all means. Outside of the country, there are fewer filtered systems that will catch these robo-texts and calls, so it’s always important to take action where you can.