Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Sony’s new IMX586 imaging sensor which provides 48MP. We get some leaks from XDA for the Galaxy Note 9 which tell us the S-Pen’s new features, along with a new dual wireless charger. Ookla SpeedTests just proved that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 can perform up to 192% better than iPhones on some scenarios when retaining data speeds. Then we talk about Trump’s Tax War with the Chinese, as certain components will receive higher taxes including the first generation Apple Watch and some FitBits. We end today’s show with deals on Amazon for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

