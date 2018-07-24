There have been a lot of rumors lately concerning Samsung and its smartphone line-up moving forward. From foldable designs to slashing the Galaxy S, to the new naming convention, and discontinuing the Note line, there’s something for everyone.

Now this latest rumor is also one of the simplest, which means one of the following two: 1. it’s absolutely spot on, or 2. it couldn’t be further from the truth. “Samsung is preparing gaming smartphone”, says the tweet from Chinese leakster MMDDJ, and the amount of skepticism required is up to you to decide.

The Wall Street Journal recently hinted that the so-called Galaxy X foldable smartphone might be also targeted for gamers. Whether we’re hearing about the same project from two different sources, or two distinct devices is anyone’s guess.

However, this begs the question on whether a Samsung gaming smartphone makes sense or not. The South Korean manufacturer’s flagship products, regardless if powered by the latest Snapdragon or Exynos processors, are real beasts, making gaming a real pleasure. What exactly could a dedicated gaming smartphone bring to the table is up for debate. Our money is on a different form factor and maxed-out specs, but then again, in a context in which Samsung is trying to simplify its product line-up and offerings, a new device makes little to no sense, even if it sounds as attractive as “Samsung gaming smartphone”. We’ll make sure to keep you posted!