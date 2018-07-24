The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have at least three color options

Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 keep on coming and we’re not sure if it’s because Samsung can’t keep a secret or because it’s all part of its marketing strategy. The important thing is that at least we know that were going to have enough color options to choose from with the initial launch of the chaebol’s newest flagship.

According to recent leaks we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be presented initially in three color options that include black, blue and brown. These images also show us the colors of the S Pens that are going to come with each unit and some of the accessories that can be used with the new device. Of course we can expect more color options to be available with time but at least for now, if I had to choose, I’d go for the blue one.