OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X: Sorry Apple! (Video)

To compare the OnePlus 6 with the iPhone X is a rather interesting endeavor. We’re not just talking about differences in operating system. There are also substantial differences in price tag. It would almost seem like an unfair comparison, but it’s not. These are two of the best flagships in the market today, and it’s time to place them head to head. As reviewed, this iPhone X is literally twice the price of the OnePlus 6, and defining if you’re really getting twice the value is an interesting combination of factors.

Watch our full video and let us know which would be your pick in the comments!

 

