OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Selfie Portrait Mode will be brought over from OnePlus 6

While there is a Portrait Mode for the back cameras on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 5, it was only with this year’s model that the company introduced the Selfie Portrait Mode. In the case of the back cameras, Portrait Mode is achieved with the help of the secondary sensor. However, when it comes to the front-facer, OnePlus achieves Selfie Portrait Mode with a single camera, relying on some software magic, like the Google Pixel 2.

OnePlus 5T Selfie Portrait Mode will be available (and on the OnePlus 5 as well), according to the company, soon. The announcement was made after the Open Ears Forum, and it shouldn’t take the company too long to port all software bits enabling the OnePlus 5T Selfie Portrait Mode. After all, the OnePlus 5, 5T, and 6 all sport a single 16MP front-facing camera.