What will the Nokia 9 and iPhone X have in common? Price

As the China-only Nokia X6 recently turned into the global Nokia 6.1 Plus, so, too, was the worldly Nokia 5.1 Plus moved to China as the Nokia X5. In HMD Global’s numerology, both devices price out in the $200 to $400 range. The highest that the company has gone in pricing out its Nokia-brand phones was with the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco at around $700.

But according to tweets from Nokia anew, a fan community based in Russia, there’s a lot more we can expect at an even higher price point.

The first tweet lays the price of a long-rumored Nokia 9 out: $990. Consider that Nokia has gone with stock Android for software, this is a big ask on the hardware side. But another tweet ventures into what to look for in this Nokia 9’s design.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco was what we called a “stout-looking” device with a dual-camera system placed right up against the top edge of the rear side and sloping glass layers meeting at a razor-thin mid-point. As to the camera aspects, Zeiss has continued its partnership with the Nokia brand through several of its HMD Global-made phones. It helped with a six-element lens on the Microsoft Lumia 950XL back when the Nokia assets were still over there. Perhaps we should also look forward to next-generation image stabilization as well.

Just some thoughts to mull over as this indeterminate flagship lies seemingly in perpetual wait. Maybe you can take this time to save up cash for that iPhone X-level price tag.

