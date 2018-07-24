iPhone prices might start going through the roof

Quality usually comes with a really large price tag, as well as Apple products. The problem is that the current iPhone models are already very expensive and their prices could skyrocket really soon.

Trump’s administration is having a lot of issues in its commercial relations with China. Since July 6th many Chinese goods have been under a new regulation of import taxes that excluded smartphones. Unfortunately for iPhone users, the latest proposal would apply U.S. import taxes on these devices making them even more expensive.

Trade experts say that these new levies would cover just about everything China ships to the U.S. and could make China retaliate with higher duties and punitive actions against American companies like Apple. Good luck to all you Apple fans who want a new iPhone.