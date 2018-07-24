Android

Samsung Galaxy X for gamers, MacBook Pro i9 fix & more – Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about recent rumors that point to Samsung’s upcoming foldable Galaxy X being a gaming phone. Then we look into the MacBook Pro’s throttling issues and statements from trusted sources that say that it can be fixed through software. We get alleged price tags for the Galaxy Note 9 which will apparently start from £950. The Galaxy Watch was accidentally leaked by Samsung in a Rose Gold color. Plus, the Trump Chinese tariff war goes on with a possibility of iPhones being taxed to enter and exit China, which could mean we will all be getting higher prices.

