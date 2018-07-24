There has been considerably less information leaked about the Galaxy Watch than what we’ve seen regarding the Galaxy Note 9. We do know that the phone and the watch will likely be announced at the same event in a couple of weeks. We’ve also seen certifications, as well as mentions of the Galaxy Watch in the Wireless Charger Duo box leak.

What you see above (and below) is the Galaxy Watch. We’re certain because this leak comes from Samsung itself. The company has accidentally listed (and then quickly removed) the wearable in its 42mm Rose Gold iteration. The size mention is a good indication that there might indeed be two versions of the wearable, as previous rumors implied.

That is everything we can manage to take away from this. Still, having a glance is another great piece of the puzzle for the whole image, which will snap into place on August 9 in New York City. That’s when Samsung’s Unpacked event is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch, with pre-orders allegedly kicking off on August 14, and retail availability expected for August 24.