Accessories

This is the Galaxy Watch, as leaked by Samsung

Contents
Galaxy Watch

There has been considerably less information leaked about the Galaxy Watch than what we’ve seen regarding the Galaxy Note 9. We do know that the phone and the watch will likely be announced at the same event in a couple of weeks. We’ve also seen certifications, as well as mentions of the Galaxy Watch in the Wireless Charger Duo box leak.

What you see above (and below) is the Galaxy Watch. We’re certain because this leak comes from Samsung itself. The company has accidentally listed (and then quickly removed) the wearable in its 42mm Rose Gold iteration. The size mention is a good indication that there might indeed be two versions of the wearable, as previous rumors implied.

That is everything we can manage to take away from this. Still, having a glance is another great piece of the puzzle for the whole image, which will snap into place on August 9 in New York City. That’s when Samsung’s Unpacked event is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch, with pre-orders allegedly kicking off on August 14, and retail availability expected for August 24.

Galaxy Watch

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
Engadget
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Accessories, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Galaxy Watch, Leaks, News, Samsung, Tizen
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.