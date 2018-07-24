Android

Android Oreo now has double-digit share in version distribution

We know that Apple has an easy time updating iOS on its closed ecosystem of devices and that Google, at the will of carriers and device manufacturers, is not of the same liberty. Android did not provide a version distribution dashboard update for the month of June, meaning that for the longest time, we were stuck looking at May results that showed Oreo being on just over 4 percent of devices.

Well, the figures have just been updated in this third Tuesday of July — where other reports have been issued on the first Monday of the month — with data collected from Google Play Store device checks from the past 7 days. Here are the numbers:

VersionCodenameAPIDistributionChange from May
2.3.3-2.3.7Gingerbread100.2%-0.1%
4.0.3-4.0.4Ice Cream Sandwich150.3%-0.1%
4.1.x-4.3Jelly Bean16-183.6%-0.7%
4.4KitKat199.1%-1.2%
5.0-5.1Lollipop21-2220.4%-1.0%
6.0Marshmallow2323.5%-2.0%
7.0-7.1Nougat24-2530.8%-0.3%
8.0Oreo2610.1%+5.2%
8.1Oreo272.0%+1.2%

It’s usually late into the first year of the latest Android operating system version, unfortunately, that we see a good pick-up in update activity, but it’s hoped that with Android P coming late next month or early in September that the Project Treble update pipeline will be mainstreamed and manufacturers, carriers and component makers can send necessary updates independently of one another.

