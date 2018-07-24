2018 iPhone models determine Foxconn to hire more workers

The 2018 iPhone models will be launched probably in September or October of this year, and the rumor mill is already in motion. We might have not seen solid leaks just yet, but we pretty much know what to expect.

According to a recent Economic Daily News report, cited by Digitimes, Foxconn is preparing to cope with the demand. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (trading as Foxconn Technology Group) is offering extra bonuses valued CNY2,000 (US$295), for those workers who are willing to renew their contracts. The company is aiming to hire more workers for its production facilities in Zhengzhou, China, in order to manufacture the next-generation 2018 iPhone models.

The report also claims that Foxconn has achieved weaker-than-expected profits due to high pre-production costs for the iPhone X. In order to avoid that, the company is allegedly applying a stricter cost management policy. The aforementioned hiring campaign is reported to continue all the way through November 2018.