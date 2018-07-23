Android

US Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a $300 discount

Contents
Huawei Mate 10 Pro review rebuttal

If you’re looking for a great smartphone for an even better price, this Huawei Mate 10 Pro might just be what you need.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro doesn’t have a notch, no headphone jack, or the approval of the American Government. What it does have is a $300 discount on Amazon and B&H Photo video in an unlocked version that includes a Kirin 970 processor, 4,000mAh battery 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you’re planning on getting it on B&H you might want to hurry since the offer is only good through tomorrow and you can choose between Titanium Gray or brown versions.

Amazon gives you the same $499.99 price and color options but it doesn’t give us any information on how long this deal will be available.

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
Android Police
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, B&H Photo Video, Deals, Discount, Huawei, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, News, Unlocked
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.