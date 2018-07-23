US Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a $300 discount

If you’re looking for a great smartphone for an even better price, this Huawei Mate 10 Pro might just be what you need.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro doesn’t have a notch, no headphone jack, or the approval of the American Government. What it does have is a $300 discount on Amazon and B&H Photo video in an unlocked version that includes a Kirin 970 processor, 4,000mAh battery 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you’re planning on getting it on B&H you might want to hurry since the offer is only good through tomorrow and you can choose between Titanium Gray or brown versions.

Amazon gives you the same $499.99 price and color options but it doesn’t give us any information on how long this deal will be available.