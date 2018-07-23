Snapdragon 845 offers superior cellular performance on Android phones

We already know the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC is a beast. We’ve seen it at hard at work in devices like the Galaxy S9 and S9+, OnePlus 6, LG G7 ThinQ, and the HTC U12+. However, some of you might not know that another benefit of the Snapdragon 845 chip is faster cellular performance.

According to the latest information compiled by Ookla’s Speedtest, and published by Qualcomm, Android smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 845 deliver up to 192% faster data speeds compared to non-Android smartphones. The results have been gathered from over a million user-initiated tests taken using Speedtest, over the course of the second quarter of the year.

Snapdragon 845 devices performed significantly faster compared to non-Android devices powered by Intel XMM 7480, and XMM 7360 network chips, on both T-Mobile and AT&T’s network. As a reminder, some iPhone models in the past, and present, were shipped with both Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 chips, as well as Intel XMM 7480 (like the case of the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus). The Intel XMM 7360 was found inside the iPhone 7 models. In plain English, what you see below is Android powered by Snapdragon 845 vs iPhone X (8, 8 Plus), vs iPhone 7 (7 Plus), in terms of cellular performance.