Costco members get a special $549 Surface Go bundle (with Type Cover included!)

Microsoft’s latest convertible tablet, the Surface Go, is a week or so from official sales. It comes in several colors, but in two main flavors for now: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage or another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The price gap between the two is fairly large at $399 and $549, respectively, but that price doesn’t even include the cost of the $130 Type Cover or $100 Surface Pen.

Well, for those considering their options, there’s a bargain we can relay to you from, of all places, wholesale retailer Costco. And it’s a weird one, too.

Along with the standard specs like the Intel Pentium Gold processor, we also find that this device has only 4GB of RAM, but also that rabbit-quick 128GB SSD, too. Combined with the Surface Type Cover and all that costs $549 for members. The price totally makes sense here, it’s just a shame that it’s not being offered to the wider public.

Annual memberships at Costco are either $60 or $120 per year, depending on level, but all plans allow customers to access the deal.