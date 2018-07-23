Back up your data or else with MacBook Pro (2018)

Sources at Apple Authorized Service Providers say that the latest versions of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar do not have a fail-safe method of exporting data from the solid state drive if the logic board happens to fail.

that a data recovery port on the 2016 and 2017 models has not made it to the 2018 design — it is believed that the port was removed to make room for Apple’s custom T2 hardware encryption chip for the SSD. That recovery port was key for data migration as the SSD was soldered onto the logic board. If the board malfunctioned, technicians could connect a custom instrument called the Customer Data Migration Tool to move data to another MacBook.

A corporate training video for the tool was leaked onto YouTube last month:

Sources at Apple Authorized Service Providers told MacRumors that this change may have scuttled last-ditch repair efforts. An internal use guide for the Customer Data Migration Tool has not been updated with any mention of the 2018 MacBook Pro models. In any case where Apple is not able to recover data, the company suggests customers consult with Seagate, DriveSavers and other specialist firms — if they are able to provide their services, it will be a costly venture.

If the computer is still functioning, technicians say they will be able to migrate data by booting the broken computer into Target Disk Mode and connecting a Thunderbolt 3 cable to another device.

Users are also advised to obtain an external hard drive and back up their system with the Time Machine feature.