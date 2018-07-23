The new Sony IMX586 chip is a stacked CMOS image sensor for smartphones. Sample shipment planned date is for September of this year, and OEMs that will decide to feature the new Sony IMX586 chip can expect improved results.

With 48 effective megapixels (8000×6000), the IMX586 chip features a Quad Bayer color filter array, meaning adjacent 2×2 pixels come in the same color, “making high-sensitivity shooting possible”. This all means that in those low-light situations imaging data from four adjacent pixels is being added in order to achieve sensitivity comparable to that of 1.6 μm pixels.

Sony exposure control technology and signal processing functionality is built into the chip. This means that in addition to low-light sensitivity, the IMX586 will deliver higher dynamic range (four times greater than conventional products, Sony claims).

Pixel size is only 0.8μm, which makes it possible for Sony to include 48 million. This will also help with cropping into the picture (in the lack of a zoom lens), and still have enough information for a decent photo.

It is yet unknown when the first smartphones featuring the new Sony IMX586 will start shipping, but we expect manufacturers to start testing it in the last quarter of the year. More details at the source link below.