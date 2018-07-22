Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes will stop being provided as of tomorrow

On May 24, the message below was annoucing users that Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes will stop being provided in 60 days. This means that if you have a phone made by Huawei or Honor, today is your last day to request one.

Of course, you should only do that if you intend to do some real tinkering with your device, like gaining root access, flashing a custom ROM, custom kernel, and alike. If you consider doing these extreme customizations, you should also know that you are doing it at your own risk. Ceasing to supply Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes is explained by the manufacturer as a means to “provide better user experience and avoid issues caused by ROM flashing”.

The service will be stopped for all products, so, again, if you really need to, today is your last chance.

Get Honor/Huawei bootloader unlock code