Android

Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes will stop being provided as of tomorrow

Contents

On May 24, the message below was annoucing users that Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes will stop being provided in 60 days. This means that if you have a phone made by Huawei or Honor, today is your last day to request one.

Of course, you should only do that if you intend to do some real tinkering with your device, like gaining root access, flashing a custom ROM, custom kernel, and alike. If you consider doing these extreme customizations, you should also know that you are doing it at your own risk. Ceasing to supply Honor and Huawei bootloader unlock codes is explained by the manufacturer as a means to “provide better user experience and avoid issues caused by ROM flashing”.

The service will be stopped for all products, so, again, if you really need to, today is your last chance.

Get Honor/Huawei bootloader unlock code

huawei bootloader

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
XDA Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Honor, Huawei, News
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.